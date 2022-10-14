Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.