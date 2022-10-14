Simmons Bank Purchases 1,640 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $168.31. 1,222,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,996,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

