Simmons Bank Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.19. The stock had a trading volume of 294,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

