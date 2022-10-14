SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Up 274.0% in September

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a growth of 274.0% from the September 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 288,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,644. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.