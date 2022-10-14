SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Up 274.0% in September

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a growth of 274.0% from the September 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
