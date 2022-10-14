Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

10/11/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

10/6/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$22.07. 24,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.41 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$800.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.3465598 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

