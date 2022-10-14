Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNBR opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $97.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $779.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 141,269 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

