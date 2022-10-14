SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

SLM Price Performance

SLM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

