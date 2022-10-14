SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.90 ($41.73) and last traded at €41.92 ($42.78). Approximately 66,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.96 ($42.82).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.02 and a 200 day moving average of €45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

