SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

SGH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 1,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,486. The stock has a market cap of $669.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

