Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,792 shares of company stock worth $12,412,517 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 97.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

