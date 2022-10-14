SOMESING Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.02 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $431,749.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.50 or 0.27576263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010770 BTC.

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

