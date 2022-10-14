Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 89.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 31.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

