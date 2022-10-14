Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 12,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

