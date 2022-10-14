Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

