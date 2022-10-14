Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.