Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

