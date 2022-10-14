Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.54.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
