Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.3 %

SCCO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. 22,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,037. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

