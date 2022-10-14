Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

