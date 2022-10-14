Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

