Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.