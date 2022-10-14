SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,502,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 47,244 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 5,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.