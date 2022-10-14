SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000.

SPDW traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

