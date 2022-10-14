Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

