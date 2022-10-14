Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $332.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

