Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 69.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $63.40. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

