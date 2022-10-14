Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Trading Up 0.5 %

SPOK stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Spok has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at $54,123.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth $113,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Spok by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spok in the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.