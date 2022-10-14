SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $4.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.28.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

