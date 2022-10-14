Stacks (STX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $316.18 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $316.18 million and $8.50 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.65 or 0.27602313 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.