Starbucks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 57,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average daily volume of 50,826 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

SBUX stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $86.65. 235,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,479. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

