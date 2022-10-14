StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,503. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

