Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.20). 48,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.21).

Stenprop Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.75.

Stenprop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.