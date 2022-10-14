STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $2,274,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

