StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock remained flat at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

