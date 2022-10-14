StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.74 and its 200-day moving average is $357.18.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

