StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

FULT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,461. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.