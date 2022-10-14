StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,069. The company has a market cap of $731.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

