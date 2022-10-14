StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

