StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $72,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Accuray by 35.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

