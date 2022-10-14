StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
