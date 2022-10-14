StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,623,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 154,321 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 182,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,866,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 201,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.