StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

