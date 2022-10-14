StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.3 %

ADM opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

