StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Atkore Stock Performance
NYSE:ATKR opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
