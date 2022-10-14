StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

