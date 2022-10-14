StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Barclays stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

