StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCBP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,959. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

