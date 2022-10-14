StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

BHE stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $910.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 87,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

