StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

