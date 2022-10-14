StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 761,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 378,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 364,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

