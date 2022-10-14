StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
