StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
Carpenter Technology Price Performance
NYSE CRS opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.