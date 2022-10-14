StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

