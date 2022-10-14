StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CEMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 24,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,032. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
