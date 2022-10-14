StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 24,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,032. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.