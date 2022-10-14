StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 24,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,032. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.